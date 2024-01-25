Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $238.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.