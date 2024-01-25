Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Avidbank in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Avidbank’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million.

Avidbank Trading Up 0.4 %

Avidbank Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS AVBH opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Avidbank has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $22.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.68.

(Get Free Report)

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.