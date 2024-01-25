Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $248.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $234.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.40. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $156.74 and a 52-week high of $251.26. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.54 by $2.24. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $21.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 40.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after acquiring an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,892,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,573.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 362,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,799,000 after purchasing an additional 341,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

