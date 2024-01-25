AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for AXIS Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $7.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AXS opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $51.25 and a 1-year high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.