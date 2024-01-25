Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.33.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXSM

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $91.78 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.62.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.08). Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.33% and a negative return on equity of 88.79%. The business had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.