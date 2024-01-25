B. Riley Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

