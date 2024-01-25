Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Earnings on Friday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Badger Meter to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.4 %

Badger Meter stock opened at $150.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.50 and its 200 day moving average is $152.24. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $103.93 and a 52-week high of $170.86.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 434.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,372,000 after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth about $30,460,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Badger Meter by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 179,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after acquiring an additional 96,239 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

