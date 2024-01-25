BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.16).

Several equities analysts recently commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.87) to GBX 1,220 ($15.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAE Systems

BAE Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

LON BA opened at GBX 1,176.50 ($14.95) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,877.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 828.60 ($10.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,194.50 ($15.18). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,096.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,041.85.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £20,940 ($26,607.37). Insiders have acquired 2,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BAE Systems

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.