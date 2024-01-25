BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research firms have commented on BAESY. BNP Paribas downgraded BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

BAE Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $60.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.20. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $40.41 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAESY. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $18,702,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 227,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 111,419 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BAE Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,710,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 251.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 51,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 37,179 shares in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

