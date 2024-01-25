Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $109.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.39. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

