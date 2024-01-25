Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

NYSE FTV opened at $73.75 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

