Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,987 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,932 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

ARE opened at $120.77 on Thursday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 365.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARE

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,723,527 shares in the company, valued at $13,278,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,667,955. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.