Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance
DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
