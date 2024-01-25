Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

