Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $37.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 32.89% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

