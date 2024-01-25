Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

