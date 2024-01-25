Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $464,000 Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HEI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $593,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 47,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.5% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 39,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 10.3% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $179.20 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.11. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $936.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.13 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.60%. HEICO’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HEI shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HEICO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total value of $260,333.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total value of $97,933.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.