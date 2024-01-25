Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $577,000 Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total value of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,550 shares of company stock worth $457,283 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $180.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.82 and a 52-week high of $202.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

