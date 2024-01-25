Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,139,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1,270.7% during the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 28,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3,293.6% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57,638 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 49,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

