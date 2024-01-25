Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on SLB. Societe Generale began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.31.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,995 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,048 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:SLB opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
