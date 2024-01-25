Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,339 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 235.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 19.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,387 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 1,405.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 214,232 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 21,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 8.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,351,512.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

