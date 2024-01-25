Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 649 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $574,761,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $544.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $478.88 and its 200-day moving average is $437.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $562.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.