Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 301 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,484 shares of company stock worth $1,858,159. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHW stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $81.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

