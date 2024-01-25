Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 3,069 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $267,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,550,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

