Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 33,308 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Free Report) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,308 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 76.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of TTEC by 206.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.67.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. TTEC had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $602.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barrington Research upgraded TTEC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

