Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 486 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19,488.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $124.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.25.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.55.

Read Our Latest Report on TXRH

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.