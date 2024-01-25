Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.44 and its 200-day moving average is $218.00. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.