BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU) and Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) Critical Comparison

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Free Report) and BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.8% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of BAIYU shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Code Chain New Continent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of BAIYU shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Code Chain New Continent N/A -16.61% -10.20% BAIYU -2.27% -0.91% -0.75%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Code Chain New Continent $25.03 million 0.14 -$26.97 million N/A N/A BAIYU $156.84 million 0.03 $4.53 million N/A N/A

This table compares Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BAIYU has higher revenue and earnings than Code Chain New Continent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Code Chain New Continent and BAIYU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Code Chain New Continent 0 0 0 0 N/A BAIYU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Code Chain New Continent has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BAIYU has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Code Chain New Continent beats BAIYU on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, focuses on research, development, and application of Internet of Things (IoT) and electronic token digital door signs. It creates digital door signs which is the digitalization of a physical store by means of animation and other technical services; and offers electronic tokens, that are used for purchasing virtual real estate properties. The company also offers Wuge Manor, a game that combines Internet of Things and e-commerce based on code chain platform that provides players with access to vendors and business owners in approximately 100 cities in China. Code Chain New Continent Limited is based in Chengdu, China.

About BAIYU

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers. Its supply chain service business covers a range of commodities, including non-ferrous metals, ferrous metals, coal, metallurgical raw materials, soybean oils, oils, rubber, wood, and various other types of commodities. The company serves as a one-stop commodity supply chain service and digital intelligence supply chain platform integrating upstream and downstream enterprises, warehouses, logistics, information, and futures trading. The company was formerly known as TD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to BAIYU Holdings, Inc. in October 2023. BAIYU Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

