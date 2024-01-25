Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
