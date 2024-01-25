Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3,802.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Baker Hughes

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.