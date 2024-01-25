Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $55.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Bank of Hawaii traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $65.11. Approximately 120,419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 332,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.19.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BOH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.67.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

