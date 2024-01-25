BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) will be releasing its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.83 and a 1 year high of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKU. StockNews.com downgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on BankUnited in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BankUnited from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

