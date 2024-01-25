Barrington Research Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stride in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stride’s current full-year earnings is $4.00 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Stride alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Stride Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Stride has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $69.70.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $504.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.05 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Stride

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 40.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Stride by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 47,583 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Stride by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $569,686.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,405.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,871,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.