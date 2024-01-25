BCE Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Wednesday, January 24th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

BCE stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. BCE has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.6969 per share. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

