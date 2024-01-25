BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Trading Up 2.2%

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 2,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 9,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.
BDO Unibank Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12.
BDO Unibank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0853 per share. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.
About BDO Unibank
BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in the Philippines. It offers checking, savings and time deposit, and foreign currency accounts, as well as other services, such as telegraphic transfer, safe deposit box, and night depository services; and consumer loans, merchant and ATM services, and agency banking services.
