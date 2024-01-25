Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 427 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $156.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $158.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 81.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at $14,319,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,273 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

