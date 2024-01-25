Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Beazer Homes USA Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE BZH opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.63. The stock has a market cap of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.32. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BZH

About Beazer Homes USA

(Get Free Report)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.