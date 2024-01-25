Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.39. Approximately 37,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 289,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $967.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 14.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.63.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The construction company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $645.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.29 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beazer Homes USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

