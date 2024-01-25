Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 860

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 860 ($10.93) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 930 ($11.82) to GBX 860 ($10.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 846.57 ($10.76).

BEZ opened at GBX 534 ($6.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.40, a current ratio of 290.63 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,337.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 535.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 541.63. Beazley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 695 ($8.83).

In related news, insider Pierre-Olivier Desaulle purchased 27,464 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,481.68 ($187,397.31). Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

