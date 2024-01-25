Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY24 guidance at $12.70 to $13.00 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of BDX opened at $234.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $228.62 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after acquiring an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,762,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $697,398,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,407 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

