Benchmark Raises Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.04.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $165.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $104.13 and a twelve month high of $168.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

