Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a GBX 8,800 ($111.82) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPX. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £115 ($146.12) to £111 ($141.04) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

SPX opened at GBX 9,680 ($123.00) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,726.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,668.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 7,900 ($100.38) and a one year high of £123.50 ($156.93). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,384.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson bought 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, with a total value of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Constance Baroudel acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,162 ($116.42) per share, with a total value of £27,486 ($34,925.03). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,911 ($113.23) per share, for a total transaction of £99,981.42 ($127,041.19). 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

