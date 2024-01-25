Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL)

Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 213 ($2.71) price target on shares of Petershill Partners in a research report on Monday, December 4th.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
