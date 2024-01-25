Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 235.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,661 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Best Buy by 46.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Best Buy by 56.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Best Buy stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

