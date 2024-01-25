Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,250 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,403 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Best Buy by 85.7% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,452 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.3% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,171 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 288,393 shares in the company, valued at $21,658,314.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock worth $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY stock opened at $73.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.45%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

