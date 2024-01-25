BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU) Stock Price Up 2.5%

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HOU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$12.74 and last traded at C$12.63. Approximately 836,943 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,215,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.32.

BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

