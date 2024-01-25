BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 6.7%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.88. 101,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 31,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
BIMI International Medical Trading Up 6.7 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.
BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%.
About BIMI International Medical
BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.
