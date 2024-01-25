BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI) Shares Up 6.7%

BIMI International Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $2.88. 101,589 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 219% from the average session volume of 31,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

BIMI International Medical Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.02.

Get BIMI International Medical alerts:

BIMI International Medical (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. BIMI International Medical had a negative net margin of 94.58% and a negative return on equity of 133.29%.

Institutional Trading of BIMI International Medical

About BIMI International Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in BIMI International Medical by 521.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 139,962 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BIMI International Medical in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BIMI International Medical Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI International Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI International Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.