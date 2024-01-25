Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 76.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $11.88 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,141,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,344,000 after purchasing an additional 263,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,221,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $102,826,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,586,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,417,000 after purchasing an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,753,000 after purchasing an additional 685,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.