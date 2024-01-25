Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($2.07) Per Share

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.09). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($8.61) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.55) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.21) EPS.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $81.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.73.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.23) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 3,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $232,937.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,566,521. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $2,169,749 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.