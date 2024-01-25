BMO Capital Markets Lowers Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$15.15 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$12.50.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.25 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

TCN opened at C$14.88 on Monday. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$9.03 and a 12 month high of C$15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.40, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.15.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of C$167.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.8388203 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

In related news, Director Gary Berman acquired 42,814 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.89 per share, with a total value of C$509,058.46. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

