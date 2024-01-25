Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY24 guidance at 4.95-5.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.13.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

