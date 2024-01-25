Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 26th. Analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY24 guidance at 4.95-5.10 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.02). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $129.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.99. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $131.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booz Allen Hamilton
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Booz Allen Hamilton
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.