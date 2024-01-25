BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives $40.23 Average Price Target from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 104,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,683. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after purchasing an additional 92,429 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $36.24 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $44.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

